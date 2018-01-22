Dottie LeBeau, a semi-retired Rhode Island State Food Safety inspector, joined us on set Monday to discuss the importance of food safety.

Dottie now teaches classes for restaurant owners/managers/employees certification in food safety.

The state requires a certified employee to always be present during business hours (which previously wasn’t the case) so there is now a higher demand for certified commercial food service/restaurant personnel.

For more information: foodsafety-certification.com

