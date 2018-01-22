Whitehouse, Reed OK funding bill; Langevin, Cicilline split on measure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After three days of being shut down, the federal government is set to reopen Tuesday after Congress approved a short-term funding measure.

The bipartisan bill, which now awaits a signature from President Donald Trump, would fund the government through Feb. 8 as lawmakers continue to debate the federal budget and other issues.

Enough Senate Democrats joined Republicans in approving the measure after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised fair negotiations and a vote on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) issue. Democrats want to extend DACA protections for the so-called “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey voted “nay” on the measure while Rhode Island’s delegation was among those to give it the green light.

Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed released statements following the vote:

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse:

“The shutdown has ended. In spite of a President sending confused and conflicting messages, Republican and Democratic Senators negotiated in good faith to arrive at an agreement to end the impasse. We will fund the children’s health insurance program and we will vote on a solution for the Dreamers. It will be the first Floor vote for Democrats since the election (outside the sham budget process), and we hope that is a breakthrough. We have accelerated the negotiations on a funding bill, and we still must vote on the debt limit. This is what progress looks like.”

Sen. Jack Reed:

Today, after the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan agreement to reopen the federal government through February 8, extend the low-income Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and allow an open debate on key issues, including a long-term budget agreement and immigration reform, U.S. Senator Jack Reed issued the following statement: “Today, the Senate reached a bipartisan agreement to reopen the government and move forward with its job of debating, voting, and passing long-term solutions on the budget, community health centers, disaster relief, the opioid crisis, immigration, infrastructure, and other important priorities that the Administration and Congressional Republicans have ignored for too long. “We need a focused, long-term budget that meets the needs of working families and gives taxpayers a strong return on their investment. “Make no mistake, this agreement doesn’t resolve the key differences we have on the issues. But Majority Leader McConnell is now publicly committed to bringing legislation to the floor by February 8 to address the crisis President Trump manufactured when he told those who were brought to this country by their parents as children that he was ending their legal residency. Part of the reason I voted for this proposal is we have a bipartisan coalition that can pass a bill to protect these young people on the merits. Just as CHIP could have passed as a standalone on the merits months ago if Republicans would have allowed a vote. “This short-term agreement gives the Senate a window of opportunity to reach bipartisan consensus on more than just immigration. Things like the opioid crisis, emergency disaster relief, and the need to prevent devastating automatic cuts to our national defense and domestic agencies. “I am glad Congress is getting back to work and it must begin focusing on middle-class priorities and investing in broad-based growth, instead of just prioritizing policies for the wealthy and tax cuts for multi-national corporations. President Trump remains fixated on the stock market while middle-class workers get squeezed and don’t see their wages rising at the same pace as the President’s stock portfolio. “People should understand we are only in this situation because the Republicans who control the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives are unable to effectively govern and are focused on unwise and incoherent policies that do little for average working Americans. Perhaps today’s agreement will result in a realization on the part of the other side of the aisle that it is time to govern, not just play politics and reward the powerful. “I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to set a more responsible course that takes a more balanced approach.”

The funding bill came as a relief to people who receive federal benefits, as well as government employees who were forced to stay home from work without pay.

The House approved the measure shortly after the Senate did. Democrat Jim Langevin voted in favor while fellow Democrat David Cicilline said he could not support it:

Congressman Jim Langevin:

“Republicans are four months overdue in starting negotiations on a bipartisan long-term spending plan, yet here we are voting on another temporary funding bill that doesn’t address our country’s most urgent needs. I voted to end the Trump shutdown because members of our military deserve to be paid and seniors and children need to be cared for. But I am sorely disappointed that this measure does not provide the long term certainty needed for infrastructure projects and national security investments. I remain ready to work in a bipartisan manner to finally develop a real budget, fund community health centers, provide disaster relief to communities affected by fire and flood, and restore protections for dreamers.”

Congressman David Cicilline:

“The past year has shown that Republicans are incapable of governing. Nothing demonstrates this fact more than the federal government shutdown. Operating a $4 trillion federal government without an annual budget, limping along month-to-month, wasting millions of taxpayer dollars, and hurting our military, is no way to lead.” “Over the last four months, President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress created this crisis. It’s been four months since Republicans allowed funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program to expire. It’s been four months since the President unilaterally ended protections for the Dreamers. It’s been four months since the last appropriations act expired. In those four months, President Trump and Republicans in Congress have failed to provide solutions for children’s health care, Dreamers, veterans, the opiate crisis, and relief for Americans impacted by hurricanes, floods, and wildfires in their communities.” “Today’s vote does nothing to change that. We should be staying here and working around the clock to get this work done, rather than kicking the can down the road again. I could not support a funding bill that leaves so many critical priorities for Rhode Island unaddressed and just creates another crisis three weeks from now.” “The American people are sick of Washington’s dysfunction. They deserve better than a government that lurches from crisis to crisis every few weeks.”