Woman stabbed to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating the stabbing death of a Wareham woman.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said 34-year-old Chantel Bruno died at St. Luke’s Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday, approximately an hour after officers responding to report of a woman found “screaming and bleeding” outside an Ashley Boulevard home with multiple stab wounds.

The district attorney’s office said it could not release any other details Monday morning since the investigation was still active.