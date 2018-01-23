Board of Elections ex-director loses lawsuit appeal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Board of Elections’ former executive director, Robert Kando, lost the federal appeal of a decision that upheld his firing, court records confirm.

Kando sued the board in September 2017, accusing its members of violating his right to due process when it voted in a special meeting to terminate him. In June, a U.S. District Court judge granted the board’s request to dismiss the claim.

The judge ruled that Kando had served at the pleasure of the board that appointed him. When Kando asked the judge to reconsider his decision, the judge refused. The judge also dismissed Kando’s claims that the board violated the state’s Open Meetings Law, but allowed state courts to reconsider.

Kando was hired in 2005 as the board’s executive director, and his hiring sparked controversy at the time due to an alleged lack of qualifications. He was suspended for 15 days in June 2017 after complaints by board members about his management skills. He was suspended for another 30 days after failing to take management classes.