Celebrating the first Newport Wellness Week

The City by the Sea is celebrating its inaugural Newport Wellness Week! Jacki Lane, Owner of Pulse Newport (Studio & Gym) and Bellevue Barre Studio and Andrea McHugh, Senior Communications Manager at Discover Newport stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share details – and a workout demo!

According to U.S. News & World Report, approximately 80% of New Year’s Resolutions fail by the second week of February. As many have learned, health and well-being aren’t about a quick fix; it’s a lifestyle. As our destination offers a robust array health and wellness opportunities, Discover Newport has created Newport Wellness Week, a celebration of mind, body and spirit designed to educate and inspire everyone from those who strive to live more healthy lives to regular wellness practitioners.

Newport Wellness Week will take place Jan. 21 to 27, 2018 and includes everything from trendy fitness classes, hydrotherapy and pampering spa treatments to complimentary consultations, discounts and deals. Each experience and event is tailored to help residents and visitors live their best life.

The seven-day affair kicks off on Jan. 21 with a Wellness Marketplace at the Newport Visitor Information Center, located at 23 America’s Cup Avenue in Newport, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission). The Wellness Marketplace invites the public to learn about high intensity indoor cycling, personal fitness training, nutrition, mindfulness, yoga, essential oils and massage/spa treatments from more than a dozen vendors.

A dedicated webpage (www.discovernewport.org/newport-wellness-week) features events and offerings throughout Newport Wellness Week.

ABOUT DISCOVER NEWPORT

Discover Newport is the official destination management organization (DMO) dedicated to promoting the City of Newport and the eight surrounding coastal townships in Newport and Bristol counties, Rhode Island. These include Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren. As a non-profit organization, Discover Newport partners with stakeholders throughout our tourism and hospitality industry to market the region as a premier destination for business and leisure travel.

