Central Falls school on lockdown after reported shots fired

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A local school was placed on lockdown as police investigated reports of possible gunfire in the area.

According to Central Falls Police Chief James Mendonca, police are combing the area near Dexter and Rand Streets around 4 p.m.

Mendonca said Ella Risk Elementary School, located on Dexter Street, was placed into lockdown by police as a precautionary measure. Police have recovered a firearm, but no victim or eyewitness.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update as more information is provided.