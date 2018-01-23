Church unable to fix headstones being toppled by vandals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence church is looking for help after years of being unable to keep up with vandals targeting a historic cemetery it runs.

Portions of Grace Church Cemetery are a jumbled mess of granite and limestone as vandals continue to topple over headstones, some cracking clear off their bases.

“It is frustrating,” Rev. Canon Jonathan Huyck said Tuesday.

Huyck is the rector of Grace Episcopal Church on Westminster Street, which owns the cemetery located at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Broad Street in Trinity Square.

The diverse burial ground dates back to the 1830’s.

“Some of them were very prominent in politics or the church or the military, but the church would also bury people who didn’t have two nickels to rub together,” Huyck explained.

Many of the families who owned plots there have died off or moved on, leaving the maintenance and the eyesore in the hands of the church.

“I’ve been at Grace for eight years and I don’t remember a time when all the headstones were up,” Huyck said. “It’s sad to say unless you lock it up like Fort Knox, people will get in and people will do things they should not do in a cemetery and sadly that includes knocking over headstones.”

A new fence has helped a bit but vandals still manage to strike, according to Huyck. He said the church has gotten grants and partnered with organizations to do upkeep but haven’t attempted to fix any stones just yet, citing constraints on money and means.

“We’re putting together a new organization that will really focus on the cemetery and these kinds of issues,” Huyck said, adding that he’s hopeful the group will make progress in the years-long struggle.

The 501(c)(3) is called the Trinity Gateway Historic Improvement Association. Anyone who’s interested in joining should call the Grace Episcopal Church at (401) 331-3225.