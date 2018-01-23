Cranston unions lose federal appeal over RI pension changes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A panel of federal judges has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cranston police and firefighter unions challenging the constitutionality of Rhode Island’s 2011 pension overhaul.

The unions sued in 2016, arguing that the 2011 law wrongly violated their contract rights by reducing their future retirement benefits.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld retired Rhode Island U.S. District Judge Mary Lisi’s previous dismissal of the suit. They ruled the unions failed to prove their constitutional claims, and also said federal court “is not the proper forum” to handle the dispute.

The Cranston unions were among a small group of Rhode Island government workers who opted out of the 2015 class-action settlement that ended other litigation challenging the 2011 pension law. The sweeping measure froze cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) and shifted active employees to a hybrid retirement system in an effort to shore up the pension systems’ funding.