East Greenwich man charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — State police arrested a man Saturday on numerous charges of animal cruelty after an investigation into complaints about several abused and neglected dogs living at his home.

Police confirmed that Eugene McQuade, 35, of East Greenwich, is being charged with 11 counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals, 11 counts of mistreatment of animals and one count of abandonment of animals from a motor vehicle. He was released from custody pending a court hearing on Jan. 31.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an investigation by state troopers into complaints sent to the Exeter Animal Shelter about dogs being left outside during frigid temperatures.

Police said troopers found several animals living in squalid conditions at two properties owned by McQuade. They said three pit bulls were rescued from a home on Stony Lane in Exeter and another eight were rescued from a home on Hill Farm Road in Coventry. Troopers said they found one dog abandoned in a truck.

Police said all the animals were taken to the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists for examination. The condition of the dogs was not immediately known.