Gov. Baker outlines vision for state in speech

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for improvements in education, transportation and housing in his last state of the state address before seeking a second term.

The Republican says Tuesday that Massachusetts can’t rest on its laurels.

He says the state has seen a drop in opioid-related overdose deaths, but asked lawmakers to pass a bill aimed at expanding the fight against opioid addiction.

He’s pushing a plan to create 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts and says the state is committed to increasing its reliance on renewable energy.

Baker says he’s also committed to improving the MBTA and making commuter rail from Fall River and New Bedford to Boston a reality.

In an acknowledgement of the nation’s acrimonious political times, Baker called for “a common decency in our debate.”