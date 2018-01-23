Hometown Hero: Meaghan Rickard

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is PC’s Meaghan Rickard.

The sophomore forward has 18 points on the season with 12 assists, good for fifth and second in the country, respectively, for the nation’s 10th ranked team.

Rickard helped La Salle win two state championships before she moved to Williston Northampton. Her coach at Williston, Christa Talbot, played for the Friars, one of the factors that helped bring her back to Providence.

PC is currently ranked second in Hockey East and are shooting for their first NCAA appearance since 2005.

