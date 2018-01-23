In the Kitchen: Vegan Cashew Shortbread Cookies

Discover Newport brings us Brigid Rafferty from The Power of Juice making Vegan Cashew Shortbread Cookies.

Ingredients:

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp Salt

4oz Coconut Butter, softened

1 ½ C (14 oz) Cashew Butter

3/4 cup Maple Syrup

2 Flax Eggs*

1tsp Vanilla Extract

*1 flax egg = 1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal + 2 Tbsp. spring water. Whisk together and let sit for 5 minutes or until thickened and egg like in consistency.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Combine coconut butter, cashew butter, and maple syrup in a mixer fit with the paddle attachment. Mix on speed 4 until well emulsified; approximately 1 minute. If mixing by hand simply mix until thoroughly combined. Add flax eggs and vanilla extract and mix until well combined. Pour coconut butter mixture into flour mixture and mix by hand (wear gloves) until well combined. Do not overmix. Refrigerate dough for an hour or overnight. Roll dough into logs and slice, roll dough out to 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured surface and cut out shapes, or scoop dough into balls. Place cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until bottom of cookies are golden brown. Cool cookies and store in an airtight container at room temperature

Yield: 35 oz/42 Cookies

Per Batch Per Cookie Calories 4,539 108 Fat 258 6 Sugar 179 4

Variations

Chocolate Chip Cookies: Fold 1 ½ cups chocolate chips into dough after step 5

Raisin Cookies: Fold 1 ½ cups raisins into dough after step 5

Thumbprint Cookies: After rolling dough into balls, indent each cookie with your thumb and fill with jam, lemon curd, or chocolate ganache