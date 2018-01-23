In the Kitchen: Vegan Cashew Shortbread Cookies

Discover Newport brings us Brigid Rafferty from The Power of Juice making Vegan Cashew Shortbread Cookies.
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 4oz Coconut Butter, softened
- 1 ½ C (14 oz) Cashew Butter
- 3/4 cup Maple Syrup
- 2 Flax Eggs*
- 1tsp Vanilla Extract
*1 flax egg = 1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal + 2 Tbsp. spring water. Whisk together and let sit for 5 minutes or until thickened and egg like in consistency.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine flour and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Combine coconut butter, cashew butter, and maple syrup in a mixer fit with the paddle attachment. Mix on speed 4 until well emulsified; approximately 1 minute. If mixing by hand simply mix until thoroughly combined.
- Add flax eggs and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.
- Pour coconut butter mixture into flour mixture and mix by hand (wear gloves) until well combined. Do not overmix.
- Refrigerate dough for an hour or overnight.
- Roll dough into logs and slice, roll dough out to 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured surface and cut out shapes, or scoop dough into balls.
- Place cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until bottom of cookies are golden brown.
- Cool cookies and store in an airtight container at room temperature
Yield: 35 oz/42 Cookies
|Per Batch
|Per Cookie
|Calories
|4,539
|108
|Fat
|258
|6
|Sugar
|179
|4
Variations
Chocolate Chip Cookies: Fold 1 ½ cups chocolate chips into dough after step 5
Raisin Cookies: Fold 1 ½ cups raisins into dough after step 5
Thumbprint Cookies: After rolling dough into balls, indent each cookie with your thumb and fill with jam, lemon curd, or chocolate ganache