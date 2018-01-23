Indiana company hired to create Providence ID program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An Indiana-based company has been awarded a $147,000 contract to create municipal identification cards for the city of Providence.

Valid USA Inc., which bills itself as a “global leader in innovative identity management systems,” was the second-lowest bidder of four companies that submitted bids to the city, according to documents filed with the Board of Contract and Supply. No Rhode Island companies submitted a bid.

“A ‘muni ID card’ has tremendous social impact because it helps building communities by instilling in all individuals, even those who feel marginalized, a sense of belonging,” the company wrote in its proposal.

The city budget that took effect July 1 included about $150,000 to fund the municipal ID program, which Mayor Jorge Elorza has said could benefit residents who live in the country illegally, the homeless, members of the LGBTQ community and young people who have not yet obtained a driver’s license.

The company, whose headquarters is in Fort Wayne, Indiana, said it could produce the city’s first municipal ID by April 2018. It said it has created similar identification cards for the state of Washington, the territory of Guam and the Regional Transportation Authority.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan