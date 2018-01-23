“Let’s Get Physical” on POP TV

Jane Seymour, who stared on TV as Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman now stars with “Breaking Bad” & “Mom” star Matt Jones in a new TV comedy series that pays homage to the decade that introduced America to scrunchies, leg warmers and Footloose.

Let’s Get Physical is about a middle aged slacker Joe Force, (Matt Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, the “Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away.

Let’s Get Physical, premieres on POP TV, Wednesday, Jan 24 at 8:30 & 11:30 PM ET/PT