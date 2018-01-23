Local lawmakers introduce bills to address concerns on Coventry sewer ordinance

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — State representatives in Coventry are introducing a package of bills they say would address concerns about the construction of new sewer lines in town.

Currently, residents who live in sections where sewers have already been expanded will now have to pay for tie-in fees, use fees and assessment fees, regardless of whether they possess a fully compliant sewer system.

Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, Rep. Patricia Serpa and Rep. Jared Nunes said they wrote the bills to address residents’ concerns on the sewer construction project.

The first bill would cap what the town charges residents to be in alignment with the interest rate the town is paying on sewer construction bonds.

“This should not be a money-making scheme for the town,” Raptakis said. “We must make sure this is fair to homeowners and that no undue burden is being placed on those who are affected by the sewer expansion project. It’s unjustifiable that the homeowner be charged twice the percentage the town is being charged as a rate for the sewer construction project loan or bond.”

The second bill addresses the issue of sewers at the point of sale of a home, rather than force a mandate on residents who may be forced to leave the town because of a new financial burden.

“One also must question the wisdom of mandating an expense, which may amount to 20 percent of the assessed value of one’s home, for which there is no real benefit to those residents with fully compliant septic systems,” Nunes said. “There are the costs of assessments, tie-in fees and use fees that will be pushed upon residents that are already stressed due to high taxes and a high cost of living.”

The last bill would amend the enabling legislation for Coventry’s sewer system to allow appropriations from the town’s tax fund for wastewater system sewer projects only after voter approval.