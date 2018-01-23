Police: Fake $100 found in Providence tax collector’s office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Well, that’s one way to pay your taxes.

An official in Providence’s tax collector’s office told police they found a counterfeit $100 bill Monday morning. The incident was reported to the United States Secret Service and the money was turned over to the police.

The collector’s office was unable to identify who may have been responsible using the money, according to a police report.

Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the city, said the collector’s office has two machines that count money and checks for counterfeit bills. He said the $100 bill likely slipped through the cracks as a result of the high volume of individuals coming to City Hall to pay their taxes before Wednesday’s third quarter deadline.

Providence collected about $344 million in property taxes during the 2016-17 fiscal year, just under 95% of the city’s total tax levy.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.