Police ID Providence shooting victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have released the identity of the man who was shot Monday night in Providence.
Providence police said Tuesday morning that Isaiah Powell, 33, of Providence was shot in the leg while sitting in a car on Riverdale Avenue.
Powell was taken to Roger Williams Hospital by a friend, where he was treated and later released.
The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Officials remained on scene for several hours, where numerous shell casings were visible on the street and sidewalk.
No arrests have been made at this time.