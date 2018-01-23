No bail for suspect charged with first-degree murder in chiropractor’s death

Related Coverage Police make arrest in East Providence murder

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man has been charged with murder in the death of Clive Bridgham, a former Barrington chiropractor who was found dead in his East Providence home earlier this month.

Owen Morris, 21, faced a judge Tuesday morning and was charged with first-degree murder. No plea was entered, and he is being held without bail. The case will be referred to a grand jury.

Clive Bridgham, 67, was found dead in his Pleasant Street home Jan. 10. According to a police affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News, police conducted a “well being” check at the residence and found him dead of apparent stab wounds.

Chief Christopher Parella told Eyewitness News the day after the murder that Bridgham was targeted.

Two days after the murder, East Providence Police sought records surrounding Bridgham’s voluntary surrender of his license to practice, according to a search warrant obtained by Eyewitness News.

In the warrant’s affidavit, a detective explains he needs records from the Department of Health related to complaints made about Bridgham, including names, “so as to assist in the investigation of the death of Bridgham.”

According to Department of Health documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Bridgham voluntarily surrendered his license last year after a 19-year-old patient accused him of “violating the professional boundaries of the chiropractic physician-patient relationship.” Bridgham admitted the conduct was enough to result in his license being publicly sanctioned and surrendered the license. The surrender was approved on Nov. 1.

Bridgham’s license was also put on probation in 2003 after he was accused of having a sexual encounter with a patient, according to a consent order.

East Providence Lt. Raymond Blinn confirmed that the seizure of the documents were part of the police investigation that eventually led to Morris’ arrest. He declined to comment on whether Morris was one of Bridgham’s patients, or what the relationship was between the two men.