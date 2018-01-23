Providence police investigating fatal shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting in Providence that left one man dead Tuesday night.

According to Providence police, a 22-year-old male was shot on Michigan Avenue around 8 p.m.

The 22-yr-old male shot on Michigan Ave. has been pronounced dead at RIH. Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Continue to follow us for updates.

TAV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) January 24, 2018

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they have no one in custody at this time. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update as more information is provided.