Providence principal to appeal conviction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence elementary school principal, who was found guilty of not reporting sexual misconduct allegations to the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families, is appealing her conviction.

Violet LeMar was arrested and charged in August on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report to DCYF within 24 hours of students telling her a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School had inappropriately touched them.

Retired Chief Justice Frank Williams said the appeal may be heard and decided soon.

“It’s an alarm bell,” he said. “I think people will now be more aware of the requirement.”

LeMar testified that she was unaware of a 2016 change that now makes it a criminal offense for educators who fail to contact DCYF in this type of circumstance.

“Whether or not ignorance of the law should be excusable or excuse you from prosecution and conviction,” Williams said. “That’s he conundrum. That’s the dilemma.”

Williams said he believes prosecutors are trying to set a precedent, which will cause the appeal to move swiftly. A jury could return a different verdict, according to Williams, but he doesn’t believe the law will change.

Williams also said he couldn’t recall another case like this, where a new law had gone almost unnoticed until someone had broken it.

“Very difficult to recall another case like this,” he said.