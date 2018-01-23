Puppy quarantined for deadly dog virus appears to be on mend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island animal officials say the puppies quarantined due to a deadly viral disease are doing better now.

Animal Control Supervisor William Muggle said Monday a puppy that contracted parvovirus last week is feeling much more energetic this week, though another puppy died from the disease. The Providence Journal reports the East Providence shelter remains under quarantine until the incubation period for the disease has ended — 10 days after the last dog displays symptoms.

Parvovirus is a viral disease that can kill dogs. Two puppies from a litter of seven came down with the disease, although some symptoms were reported in some of the other littermates.

Dogs cannot pass parvovirus to humans.

The litter was rescued from an alleged animal hoarder two weeks ago.