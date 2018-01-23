RI receives national accreditation for Emergency Management Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– The State of Rhode Island received national accreditation for the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) at the State House on Monday.
Local, state, federal, educational or tribal emergency programs are eligible for accreditation if they meet 64- standard requirements across 16 functional areas.
During her congratulatory remarks, Governor Gina Raimondo celebrated R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Gaynor as the only EMA director in the country to earn “the EMAP certification on a local level in Providence and at the state level in Rhode Island.”
Rhode Island earned accreditation through a self- assessment process, a verification of emergency response plans, policies, and credentials.
The Emergency Management Program is an independent nonprofit organization.