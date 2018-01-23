RI receives national accreditation for Emergency Management Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– The State of Rhode Island received national accreditation for the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) at the State House on Monday.

Local, state, federal, educational or tribal emergency programs are eligible for accreditation if they meet 64- standard requirements across 16 functional areas.

During her congratulatory remarks, Governor Gina Raimondo celebrated R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Gaynor as the only EMA director in the country to earn “the EMAP certification on a local level in Providence and at the state level in Rhode Island.”

As the Director of @RhodeIslandEMA, I would like to say thank you to my staff, our partners and @GovRaimondo for your dedication, hard work, and support with the @EMAP_US accreditation. Job well done! pic.twitter.com/lBF5SY2DKo — Rhode Island EMA (@RhodeIslandEMA) January 22, 2018

Rhode Island earned accreditation through a self- assessment process, a verification of emergency response plans, policies, and credentials.

Congratulations to everyone at the @RhodeIslandEMA on receiving national @EMAP_US recognition. We're proud of you! pic.twitter.com/C85Dfyl7TS — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) January 22, 2018

The Emergency Management Program is an independent nonprofit organization.