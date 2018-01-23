Scituate residents deciding whether to fund new police station

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate residents have until 8 p.m. to vote on a proposal to fund the construction of a new police station.

The station was shut down in Sept. 2017 due to structural concerns after testing revealed high levels of lead, asbestos, mold and radon in the building. The Scituate Town Council then voted unanimously to vacate the building and temporarily relocate personnel to trailers.

The plan is to build a new police station next to the Scituate Senior Center on Chopmist Hill Road. Despite Tuesday’s heavy rain and strong winds, voters poured into the facility Tuesday to weigh in on the proposed new station and whether or not the town should borrow $1.7 million to finance it.

“It seems like it’s a political hot potato in town,” Scituate resident Dave Robitalle said.

Some opponents argue the station should be combined with a new fire station to create a centralized public safety complex, but town officials believe that isn’t a good idea.

“This is a standalone police station, which it should be, and they don’t need to be centrally located like fire and rescue would,” Town Council President John Mahoney said.

Scituate resident Tim McCormick argues the town will need more money for the project.

“You know our position is this, let’s get it right the first time,” he said.

The Town Council made a motion Jan. 11 to appeal the demolition of the former station, recognizing it has “historic property.” The council plans to convert the old station into housing for disabled veterans.

Scituate residents can cast their ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mahoney believes the vote will be very close.