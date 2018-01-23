The Latest: Best actor Oscar nominations announced

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The nominations for the 90th annual Oscars were announced Tuesday morning.
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in a Motion Picture
- Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
- Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
- Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Best Song in a Motion Picture
- “Mighty River” from “Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”
- “Remember Me” from “Coco”
- “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”
- “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”
Best Foreign-Language Film
- Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”
- Russia’s “Loveless”
- Lebanon’s “The Insult”
- Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”
- Sweden’s “The Square”
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
- “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
- “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
- “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.
Best Visual Effects in a Motion Picture
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Cinematography in a Motion Picture
- Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”
- Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”
- Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”
- Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”
- Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”