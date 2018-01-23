The Latest: Best actor Oscar nominations announced

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The nominations for the 90th annual Oscars were announced Tuesday morning.

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Motion Picture

  • Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
  • Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
  • Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture

  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
  • Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
  • Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
  • Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Song in a Motion Picture

  • “Mighty River” from “Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”
  • “Remember Me” from “Coco”
  • “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”
  • “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Foreign-Language Film

  • Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”
  • Russia’s “Loveless”
  • Lebanon’s “The Insult”
  • Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”
  • Sweden’s “The Square”

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

  • “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
  • “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
  • “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.

Best Visual Effects in a Motion Picture

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Cinematography in a Motion Picture

  • Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”
  • Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”
  • Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”
  • Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”