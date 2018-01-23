The Meeting Street Telethon returns

This Saturday night, the annual Meeting Street Telethon will take place LIVE on WPRI-12 beginning at 7pm.

The event allows the incredible staff at Meeting Street to continue their efforts year after year helping so many children grow and thrive.

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress has been a huge supporter and once again this year they will be sponsoring the telethon.

This morning in ‘The Rhode Home’, NIROPE- Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – discussed their involvement after all these years while Amanda McMullen from Meeting Street discussed how the telethon supports the school.

For more info on the telethon, visit: http://www.meetingstreet.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

