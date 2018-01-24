Animal coalition offers reward in New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Coalition for Animals of Greater New Bedford is offering a reward for the conviction of the person who murdered a New Bedford woman on Monday.

Chantel Bruno, 34, died at St. Luke’s Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday, approximately an hour after officers responded to a report of a woman found “screaming and bleeding” outside an Ashley Boulevard home with multiple stab wounds.

The coalition said Bruno’s killer also stabbed her dog, a Shih Tzu named Lolita, who is undergoing costly medical treatment.

The amount of the reward will be announced Thursday, along with fundraising efforts to help the family pay for Lolita’s treatments.

According to the coalition, the reward is not being offered through them and not the police department. New Bedford police are still searching for those responsible for Bruno’s murder.