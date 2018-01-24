Choking hazard prompts recall of fidget spinner keychains

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – About 20,000 Pokemon fidget spinner keychains are being recalled, due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the center post on the fidget spinner can become loose or fall out.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled keychains were sold from Sept. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for between $7 and $10.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the product and contact Fashion Accessory Bazaar for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Anyone who has questions can reach Fashion Accessory Bazaar online, by email, or at 888-320-3299.