Homeland Security probing fraud scheme tied to Brown U. student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Brown University student is under federal investigation for his role in a scheme that defrauded an elderly Florida woman out of $30,000 last year, according to a police report obtained by Target 12.

The investigative unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security contacted Providence police about the 25-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon. The man, whose named was redacted in the police report, has not been charged. Federal investigators told police a background search revealed the suspect is a student at Brown.

The probe was launched in November after a financial investigations team at Bank of America contacted Homeland Security about a bank account that “displayed a pattern of out of state deposits and wires,” the report states. The account has received approximately $181,000 in deposits since August, according to the report.

In November, the account received a wire transfer of $30,000 from the bank account of a 74-year-old Florida woman. The woman told Homeland Security a man she met on an online dating website asked her to wire him $30,000 to build a school for underprivileged children in Dubai, according to the police report.

After subpoenaing records from Bank of America, investigators learned the account was tied to the student, according to the police report. ATM surveillance images show the suspect completing transactions from the account, the report states. Homeland Security said the suspect’s image matched his Brown University student photo as well as U.S. government visit program photo.

In December, following the transaction involving the Florida woman, Bank of America froze the suspect’s account. When the student contacted a bank employee, he said the deposits were arranged by a friend who was lending him money, according to the police report. He said the friend lived outside of the country. He also told the bank he used the money to pay rent and tuition.

A spokesperson for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Homeland Security said department policy prohibits him from confirming or denying the existence of an investigation “unless or until an enforcement action is pursued.”

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan