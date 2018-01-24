In the Kitchen: Pollo Florentine

Owner/Executive Chef David Ashworth of Parma Ristoranta joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pollo Florentine.
Ingredients:
- 2 – 4oz farm raised chicken breasts
- 5 Roma tomatoes (chopped)
- 5 cups of spinach
- 8 cloves garlic (crushed)
- 6 basil leaves
- 1/4 cup white wine (sweet)
- 1/4 cup butter (unsalted)
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
- 2 pinches kosher salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 1 pinch granulated garlic
Directions:
- Grill chicken breast till done.
- Sauté the 5 cups of sautéed spinach then put aside.
- In a pan on medium heat sauté the 8 closes of crushed garlic and when golden brown add the chopped tomatoes, julienned basil, white wine and all the spices.
- Sauté till all ingredients have wilted then add butter and let sit on low.
- Place grilled chicken on sheet pan and put sautéed spinach, mozzarella cheese and bake on 400 till the cheese melts.
- Place on a serving plate and top with the tomato garlic butter sauce.