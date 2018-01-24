In the Kitchen: Pollo Florentine

Owner/Executive Chef David Ashworth of Parma Ristoranta joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pollo Florentine.

Ingredients:

  • 2 – 4oz farm raised chicken breasts
  • 5 Roma tomatoes (chopped)
  • 5 cups of spinach
  • 8 cloves garlic (crushed)
  • 6 basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup white wine (sweet)
  • 1/4 cup butter (unsalted)
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 2 pinches kosher salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper
  • 1 pinch granulated garlic

Directions:

  1. Grill chicken breast till done.
  2. Sauté the 5 cups of sautéed spinach then put aside.
  3. In a pan on medium heat sauté the 8 closes of crushed garlic and when golden brown add the chopped tomatoes, julienned basil, white wine and all the spices.
  4. Sauté till all ingredients have wilted then add butter and let sit on low.
  5. Place grilled chicken on sheet pan and put sautéed spinach, mozzarella cheese and bake on 400 till the cheese melts.
  6. Place on a serving plate and top with the tomato garlic butter sauce.

