Man arrested after crash that knocked out power

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Wareham man is facing multiple charges following a chase that police said ended in a crash that caused a power outage.

Dartmouth police said 25-year-old Anthony Terry refused to stop when an officer attempted to pull him over for motor vehicle violations on Slocum Road Tuesday evening. While fleeing officers, police said Terry hit two cars at the intersection of Slocum Road and Allen Street, then crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to the immediate area.

Police arrested Perry on numerous charges, including failing to stop for police and driving without a license.