Patriots confirm Gronkowski concussion; TE not cleared to practice

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots’ injury report released Wednesday afternoon confirms Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion in last weekend’s AFC title game.

The team did not practice Wednesday but had they taken the field, the all-pro tight end would not have been cleared to participate, according to the report.

Gronkowski exited Sunday’s game late in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church. Despite his absence, the Patriots went on to win 24-20 and advanced to their third Super Bowl in four years.

Speaking to the media earlier on Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick provided no details on Gronkowski’s status, only saying it’ll be included in the injury report.

The report states defensive lineman Deatrich Wise is also being treated for a concussion while DL Malcolm Brown is dealing with a foot injury and both RB Mike Gillislee and OL LaAdrian Waddle have knee injuries.

