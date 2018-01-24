Pawtucket police arrest mother, son on drug charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man and his mother after a court-ordered search warrant revealed the two were selling illegal narcotics, Pawtucket police have confirmed.

According to police, the investigation was initiated after detectives received complaints from neighbors about illegal narcotics transactions occurring at a home on East Street.

The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on the residence Jan. 22. During the search, police said they found 50 grams of cocaine, approximately 1.5 grams of heroin, approximately 19 grams of marijuana, three Oxycodone pills, approximately $600 in cash and a variety of packaging and distribution materials. According to police, the street value of the illegal narcotics would be an estimated $4,500.

Police arrested James Gomes, 29, and his mother, Lisa Ellis, 49, and charged the two on multiple drug charges including:

Possession with Intent Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent Schedule I (Heroin)

Possession with Intent Schedule II (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Manufacturing/Possessing/Delivering Cocaine

Maintain Common Nuisance/Control Substances

Distribution or Manufacturing In or Near Daycare

Gomes was also charged with driving after denial/suspension/revocation of a license as a third subsequent offense.