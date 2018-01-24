Porch pirate strikes again in Fox Point neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a package off of a front porch in a Providence neighborhood.

In surveillance footage given to Eyewitness News, the woman is wearing all black with a hood as she snatches the package from the porch and walks off with it.

A Brown University student living in the building called their landlord saying they ordered some packages that were supposed to be delivered Saturday, but never made it.

Or so they thought.

The landlord, Gregory Sargeant, checked the motion-sensored doorbell camera ad found out what had happened.

“I wouldn’t say it’s shocking. It’s kind of shocking to actually see the person who stole the packages. Because I’ve had packages stolen off the porch,” he said.

Eyewitness News has reported on porch pirates in the Fox Point neighborhood in the past, which all happened around the holiday season.

Sargeant said he has contacted authorities about the package theft but as of Wednesday, no one has been caught.