Pothole blamed for at least 10 flat tires gets repaired

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A giant pothole on Route 114A in Seekonk has been patched up after it gave at least 10 vehicles flat tires.

“So I hit it and I noticed that I had a flat tire, pulled into the parking lot, and I had two flat tires,” Erica Federico of Barrington said.

But Federico wasn’t the only one to experience a flat as a result of the pothole located near the Old Grist Mill Tavern. She showed Eyewitness News pictures she took of other cars that hit the same pothole.

“There were two other people on the side with the same issue,” Federico said. “Two flat tires on the driver side, by the time I left there were about 10.”

Federico said she is taking precautions to make sure her vehicle wasn’t damaged as well.

“I’m still having my mechanic come down to look at it, so hopefully there is nothing else,” she said. “I don’t know if there is any underneath damage. Hopefully not, we’ll see.”

The pothole has since been filled but because of the winter weather, this isn’t the only location with a pothole problem.

Another pothole located on Taunton Avenue in East Providence is also plaguing drivers.

For Providence residents, the city says the best way to report potholes is by using the PVD311 mobile app. The app allows you to take a photo of the pothole and geotag the location.