PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police Wednesday released the name of the man fatally shot in the city Tuesday night.

Police said Jamal Contreras, 22, of Providence was shot on Michigan Avenue around 8 p.m.

The victim of last nights homicide on Michigan Avenue is identified as Jamal Contreras, age 22 of Providence, PPD Detectives continue to investigate — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) January 24, 2018

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they have no one in custody at this time and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.