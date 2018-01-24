Providence police investigating 4th shooting in 4 days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Harriet and Sayles Streets around 7:30 p.m.
According to police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police said the incident appears to be a “robbery gone bad” of the victim’s cellphone. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said the victim was shot while sitting in his car and is expected to survive.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.
This is the fourth shooting in Providence this week. Sunday, police responded to Broad Street to an apparent drive-by shooting that injured an 18-year-old. On Monday, a 33-year-old was shot in the leg on Manton Street. Police also responded to a shooting on Michigan Avenue Tuesday that left a 22-year-old man dead.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.