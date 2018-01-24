Providence police investigating 4th shooting in 4 days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Harriet and Sayles Streets around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

We're on scene of a Providence shooting. Police have expanded the area taped off since we've been here. pic.twitter.com/uM84VGG9JR — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 25, 2018

Police said the incident appears to be a “robbery gone bad” of the victim’s cellphone. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said the victim was shot while sitting in his car and is expected to survive.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

PPD investigating a shooting that occurred on Harriet and Sayles Streets. Victim suffered non life threatening injuries. It appears at this time to be related to a robbery of a cell phone gone bad. Investigation continues. Please avoid the area. — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) January 25, 2018

This is the fourth shooting in Providence this week. Sunday, police responded to Broad Street to an apparent drive-by shooting that injured an 18-year-old. On Monday, a 33-year-old was shot in the leg on Manton Street. Police also responded to a shooting on Michigan Avenue Tuesday that left a 22-year-old man dead.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.