Raimondo lays out plan to help small businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday announced new details on her plan to help small businesses in the state of Rhode Island.

Raimondo laid out her proposal to create a Municipal Technical Assistance program, which aims to make the state’s cities and towns friendlier to small businesses. The announcement comes a day after Raimondo said she would connect Rhode Island’s local suppliers with the state’s largest employers in her “Supply R.I.” initiative.

“Since 2015, we’ve cut thousands of pages of regulations, we’ve cut red tape and we’ve cut taxes. We’ve made Rhode Island more business friendly. But, we need to keep going,” Raimondo said. “Business owners want to spend their days behind the counter at their store, not waiting in line at City Hall.”

One local manufacturer is considering leaving the state due to an ordinance in Providence that bans the usage of the company’s products. Dryvit President and CEO Mike Murphy told Eyewitness News he was given the “runaround” by Providence officials about discussing the ordinance.

“Our business is so vibrant around the country,” Murphy said. “But right here in Rhode Island, not so much.”

In this year’s budget proposal, Raimondo set aside $200,000 to create the Technical Assistance for Municipal Zoning and Permitting Fund, which she hopes will help cities and towns streamline business registration and licensing processes.