Rep. Shanley introduces online privacy protection act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When you go online, chances are, you’re giving somebody the right to your information.

That’s why Rep. Evan Shanley says he’s introducing the “Right-to-Know Data Transparency and Privacy Protection Act.”

“There’s really nothing prohibiting internet service providers and commercial websites from collecting and selling your personally identifiable information to third parties that you don’t know,” Shanley said. “It could be your social security number when you enter it on a website. It could be your home address.”

“It could be your GPS information indicating where you tend to be on certain days at certain times,” he added. “There’s a lot of information that is out there that people don’t even realize is being collected.”

Shanley said the act would be something customers can opt in or opt out of.

“Every time a consumer visits a website or signs up with a commercial web service provider, they should have the opportunity to opt in or opt out of having all of their personally identifiable information collected,” he said. “The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had promulgated regulations that were set to go in effect in 2017, and the new administration elected to repeal those regulations leaving a vacuum. That’s why Rhode Island has stepped in.”

TechNet, a trade association for dozens of tech companies claims the proposed law would have negative impacts on Rhode Island’s consumers and technology businesses.

In a statement, Matt Mincieli, the executive director for TechNet’s Northeast region said, “This untested approach, which has not become law in any state, undermines consumer privacy, creates an unworkable set of requirements for Rhode Island businesses, and attempts to apply local rules to the entire internet.”

A similar bill was introduced and held for further study last year.

