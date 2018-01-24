Rhode Island to remove guardrails blamed in deadly crashes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is joining several other states in removing a type of guardrail that has been blamed for deadly highway crashes.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said the state began using the X-LITE guardrails four years ago. He said RIDOT is removing all of about 350 Lindsay X-LITE guardrails from roadways “out of an abundance of caution.”

Six other states are removing the guardrails after investigators found it failed to collapse properly when hit by a vehicle.

Stephen Eimers from Tennessee is campaigning to have them removed after his daughter was killed in a 2016 crash when part of the guardrail punctured her car.

“I don’t understand how you can leave a dangerous product on the road after you’ve already acknowledged it,” Eimers said. “That’s Russian Roulette.”

St. Martin says the cost of removing them has not yet been calculated.

Founder and President of Safety Research and Strategies in Rehoboth Sean Kane said X-LITE has been taken off the qualified products list in Massachusetts, though they have not yet been removed from the roads.

“The X-LITE guard rail is an energy absorbing end terminal,” he said. “The end of that guard rail is supposed to collapse and allow a vehicle to ride down the energy in the event it hits the end of it.”

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the company who makes the guardrails refutes the claims.

“X-LITE has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with Federal standards and criteria, and remains eligible for Federal transportation funding,” the spokesperson said.