RI lawmaker on a mission to repeal outdated laws

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A state representative is making a push to eliminate some laws in Rhode Island that he says don’t quite make sense in this day and age.

“We have a number of bills that deal with dueling,” House Majority Whip John Edwards said. “Dueling obviously stopped hopefully sometime after Andrew Jackson was in office.”

Other examples involve testing the speed of a horse on the highway and limiting the amount of seaweed one can take from the beach to use as fertilizer.

“They’ve outgrown their usefulness,” Edwards added.

Edwards, D-Portsmouth, is reintroducing a bill to create a joint committee to work on repealing these specific laws, as well as many others that may also be outdated.

“I’m looking to get through a number of these old bills to interest my colleagues in both the House and Senate to help me remove a bunch of these old bills from the statute,” he said.

If the proposal is approved, Edwards hopes it will help to repeal around 50 old bills a year.