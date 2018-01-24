RI tax administrator: amnesty program deadline is Feb. 15

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– Neena Savage, Rhode Island Tax Administrator, joined Eyewitness News This Morning in studio to discuss an upcoming program deadline to support Rhode Islanders who owe back taxes.

Savage said the program offers Rhode Islanders a chance to, “pay their tax and save on the interest and penalties.” Those who owe back taxes will get a 25% break on the interest owed and will have all civil and criminal penalties waved if their amnesty program application is received by February 15th.

The tax administrator reports 5,200 applications have already been received and approved. That translates to state collection of $6.5M thus far.

The Rhode Island Department of Revenue’s Division of Taxation is offering extended hours this week to provide support to those looking for assistance.

Find more information at their website: http://www.taxamnesty.ri.gov/

Rhode Islanders can also reach them directly:

Email: Tax.Amnesty@tax.ri.gov

Call: (401) 574- 8650

Watch the full interview above.