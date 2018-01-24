Roger Williams Park Zoo home to oldest living tree kangaroo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is celebrating the life of a Matschie’s tree kangaroo who is now the oldest of his species in the country.

The tree kangaroo, named Paul, will turn 23 on Jan. 26. According to the zoo, he is the only male tree kangaroo to reach this age in America.

“Paul is still active for his age, is truly loved by his keepers, and kept on a healthy diet,” Dr. Jeremy Goodman, executive director at the zoo, said.

The average age of a Matschie’s tree kangaroo in the wild is about eight years old. In captivity, the animal may live to 13 possibly 14 years of age.

“The species is declining due to habitat loss from logging, oil and mineral mining and exploration,” Goodman said. “It is therefore incumbent on the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) accredited zoos here in the United States as well as other zoos internationally that we work together to maintain this species.”