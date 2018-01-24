Social media campaign launched to stop ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

NEW YORK (WPRI/AP) — Procter & Gamble says it’s working to stop the “Tide Pod challenge.”

It’s a trend fueled by social media in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers warned last week that it had seen a spike in teenagers eating the detergent pods, which it says can cause seizures, respiratory arrest and even death.

A new social media ad made by the company features New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski saying the word “no” repeatedly when asked about the challenge.

“What the heck is going on people?” he asks in the video. “Tide Pods are for washing, not eating.”