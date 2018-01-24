State Rep. seeks to require carbon monoxide detectors in schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– A week after Governor Raimondo reaffirmed her call for one billion dollars in funding to improve school infrastructure at the State of the State address, Chairperson of the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare Representative Joseph McNamara (D- District 19) introduced legislation to improve safety and health in Rhode Island Schools.

Rep. McNamara introduced legislation Tuesday that would require all school buildings to have carbon monoxide detectors.

A press release sent out Tuesday explained the bill would mandate the detectors be “installed and maintained.”

The proposed act would “authorize the Fire Safety Code Board of Appeal and Review to promulgate rules and regulations to enforce the provisions of the requirement.”

Rhode Island is one of 27 states that requires carbon monoxide detectors in homes. Currently California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, and Maryland are the only state to currently require the detectors in schools.

Rep. McNamara’s release explained that the issue of carbon monoxide poisoning in schools came to his attention when a Cranston woman contacted him after her daughter was diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning. She believes her daughter was exposed to the compound at school.

The Centers for Disease Control report there are an average of 430 deaths that result from carbon monoxide poisoning each year.

Rep. McNamara’s bill will be heard by the House Committee on Health, Education, and Welfare on Wednesday, January 24th.