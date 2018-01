PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews are on the scene of an early-morning fire at a house on Woodman Street.

The flames broke out just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Smoke coming from attic of Woodman St. building. Fire chief tells me house was occupied but no one was injured in fire @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/f38ljFCJp7 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 25, 2018

Smoke could be seen coming out of the attic of the house.

Fire officials say that while the home was occupied at the time the fire started, the four adults and one child inside were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.