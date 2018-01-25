Dog survives New Bedford knife attack that leaves owner dead

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – A nine-year-old Shih Tzu mix is recovering from a knife attack that left its owner dead.

Chantel Bruno, a 34-year-old Wareham woman, was found stabbed outside a New Bedford home early Monday. She later died at the hospital. Her beloved dog, Lolita, was hurt in the attack, but survived.

On Thursday, the victim’s cousin, Brandon Estrella, held Lolita in his arms at Mellisa’s Pet Depot in Fairhaven. Stitches were visible in a shaved patch of black fur on the dog’s side.

“My cousin’s last verbal request was for someone to save her dog,” Estrella said. “And although Chantel did not survive the ordeal, her request did not perish with her.”

Members of The Coalition for Animals of Greater New Bedford announced Thursday they were helping to raise money to cover the costs of Lolita’s medical expenses, which have already exceeded $1,000. Donations can be sent to Coalition for Animals, 834 Kempton Street, New Bedford, MA 02740.

Estrella said Lolita was Bruno’s therapy dog, providing her with emotional support and spending much of her time curled up in Bruno’s lap. Estrella could not say if Lolita was in Bruno’s arms or attempting to protect her during the deadly attack, only that the little dog was somehow hurt.

Despite the trauma, Lolita is recovering.

“She’s good,” Estrella said. “The dog herself is in good spirits, and I think that’s due to a lot of love throughout her entire life.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, and as the search continues for Bruno’s killer, those at the coalition are mulling the idea of offering a reward. In the meantime, Estrella said his family is doing the best they can to deal with the tragedy.

“Lolita, this small, lovable pup who was cherished by Chantel, can now heal and help us do the same,” he said.