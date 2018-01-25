Fall River police seek ID of shoplifting suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are working to identify a man they say shoplifted several items from a Fall River store.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. The female clerk told police a man who appeared to be intoxicated walked out of the store without paying after she refused to serve him at the register.

The clerk also said the man yelled at her as he was leaving, according to police. He then got into a taxi and left the area.

Fearing she was about to beaten and robbed, the clerk contacted police.

Police said they were able to track down the taxi driver and learned where the suspect was dropped off, but he was nowhere to be found.

The suspect was described as a skinny male in his 20’s with brown hair and a bun. He was wearing white sneakers, ripped baggie whitewashed jeans and a white jacket with blue sleeves, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.