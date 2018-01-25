Family of East Providence murder suspect coming to terms with charges

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a Warren man now charged with killing an East Providence doctor is trying to help him, but otherwise is not commenting, the man’s lawyer said Thursday.

Jason Knight, the attorney for Owen Morris, said Morris’s family is “doing what they need to do to help their son and get their heads around this event.”

Morris, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing Dr. Clive Bridgham, a former chiropractor who’d had a practice in Barrington. Bridgham was found dead Jan. 10 inside his home on Pleasant Street in East Providence. Police said Morris had been one of Bridgham’s patients.

Bridgham had surrendered his chiropractic license in late 2017 following complaints made to the Rhode Island Department of Health that he’d violated “the professional boundaries of the chiropractic physician-patient relationship.” Investigators confirmed Morris was the person who’d filed the complaint, based on a 2016 incident.

Morris was ordered held without bail. Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News said he “needs a mental health advocate” and “medical attention.”