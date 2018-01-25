Five shootings in Providence over a four-day span

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There has been little rest for Providence police in the last week, with five shootings occurring across only four days.

Not even an hour after responding to a shooting on Harriet and Sayles Streets Wednesday night, Providence police were alerted of another shooting.

Rhode Island Hospital informed officials around 8:30 p.m. that a 15-year-old male had been taken there by his mother with a gunshot wound to his face. He is expected to recover.

The victim spoke with police, saying he believed the shots came from a moving vehicle on Cranston Street, believed to be near the intersection with Althea Street.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene, but an investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Five shootings have been reported in Providence in the past week alone. The first occurred Sunday on Broad Street, where an 18-year-old was injured in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The next happened just a day later on Monday, when a 33-year-old victim was shot in the leg on Manton Avenue. The third and so far only fatal shooting came on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Michigan Avenue. The fourth shooting was the incident at Sayles and Harriet Streets described above.