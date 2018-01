NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a home on Simpson Street in North Providence for a fire.

Smoke was spotted coming from the roof around 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Eyewitness News the flames started in a bedroom, and were quickly extinguished. Crews were forced to break several windows in order to ventilate the house.

A woman and her dog were able to escape unharmed. The homeowner is currently staying with family members. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.